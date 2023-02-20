Penticton Vees won a fourth straight game and 20th of the season at home with a 5-1 triumph over Cranbrook Bucks, Monday afternoon at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Bradly Nadeau had two goals for the Vees which scored four times in the second period. Owen Simpson, Dovar Tinling and Bradly Nadeau added single markers.
Jack Silich scored the lone goal for the Bucks, shorthanded at 3:47 in the second period.
Luca Di Pasquo was the winning goalie. The Vees outshot Cranbrook 34-19.
Three of the goals scored by the Vees were on the powerplay. Cranbrook's lone marker was shorthanded.
The Vees return to action Friday at home against Wenatchee Wild. Game time is 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre. For ticket information visit: valleyfirsttix.ca or the SOEC box office in person.
The Vees then travel to Prince George for a Saturday evening contest.