BURNABY — Hockey Canada announced its men’s hockey roster for the 2022 Beijing Olympics today, which includes three BCHL alumni.
Powell River Kings alumnus Daniel Carr, Salmon Arm Silverbacks grad Ben Street and former Vernon Viper and Surrey Eagle Adam Tambellini have all been named to the team.
In addition, Trail Smoke Eaters alumnus and current University of Michigan forward Kent Johnson was named as an alternate.
“We are proud to unveil the 25 players that have been nominated to represent Team Canada in Beijing,” said Tom Renney, Chief Executive Officer of Hockey Canada. “We know these athletes will represent our country with a tremendous amount of pride as they compete for an Olympic gold medal. Hockey Canada wishes to extend its congratulations to the players and their families on their nomination to the Canadian Olympic Team. We know Canadians across the country and around the world will join us in cheering on the team at Beijing 2022.”
Carr played for Powell River during the 2009-10 season and was a key piece to the team that went all the way to the Fred Page Cup finals. He went on to play four years at Union College, then embarked on a nine-year pro career, split between the NHL and the AHL. He currently plays for HC Lugano in Switzerland.
Street suited up for the Silverbacks for two seasons from 2003 to 2005 and played an additional five years at the University of Wisconsin where he was captain his final two seasons. He has played 12 years of pro hockey, mostly in the AHL and the NHL. This year, he plays with EHC München in Germany.
Tambellini played two seasons in the BCHL from 2011 to 2013, mostly with Vernon, but was acquired by Surrey late in his final year where he won the Fred Page Cup. He played four years in the AHL before heading to Europe where he currently plays for Rögle BK in Sweden.
Johnson is in his sophomore season at Michigan after playing two years in Trail from 2018 to 2020. He played two games for Canada’s World Junior team in December before the tournament was cancelled. He is one of six alternates that could be called upon in case of injury or illness.
The team will gather in Davos, Switzerland, for an eight-day training camp from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1 and will play a pre-tournament game against the Swiss in Zug, Switzerland on Feb. 1. Canada will also play a pre-tournament game against the United States on Feb. 7 at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing.
The tournament starts on Feb. 9 and concludes Feb. 20 with the gold medal game. Canada will play in Group A along with China, Germany and the United States. The team opens its tournament against the Germans on Feb. 10.
--
Goalies: Devon Levi, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., Edward Pasquale, Toronto and Matt Tomkins, Sherwood Park, Alta.
Defence: Mark Barberio, Montreal, Jason Demers, Dorval, Que., Brandon Gormley, Murray River, P.E.I., Alex Grant, Antigonish, N.S., Maxim Noreau, Montreal, Owen Power, Mississauga, Ont., Mat Robinson, Calgary and Tyler Wotherspoon, Burnaby, B.C.
Forwards: Daniel Carr, Leduc, Alta., Adam Cracknell, Prince Albert, Sask., David Desharnais, Laurier-Station, Que., Landon Ferraro, Vancouver, Josh Ho-Sang, Thornhill, Ont., Corban Knight, Oliver, B.C., Jack McBain, Toronto, Mason McTavish, Carp, Ont., Eric O'Dell, Ottawa, Eric Staal, Thunder Bay, Ont., Ben Street, Coquitlam, B.C., Adam Tambellini, Edmonton, Jordan Weal, North Vancouver, B.C. and Daniel Winnik, Toronto.