Vees Scouting Report
Name: Ben Brunette
Height: 6’0
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: Defence
Hand: Left
Home: North Bay, Ont.
Age: 20
Coaching Report
“Ben Brunette plays a very solid two-way game. He’s an excellent skater with a willingness to join the rush — he’s expected to be an effective power play option for the club,” said Vees’ coach Fred Harbinson. “His puck decision making is very good, and he should be amongst the Vees’ best defensive puck movers. He is a veteran 20-year-old defenceman that we expect will be an important all-situation player.”
Player Background
Just over 50,000 people live in North Bay, Ont., creating a close-knit community, just over 300 kms north of Toronto.
“North Bay feels like a small town, and I love it here. From a hockey perspective, I played with the same kids throughout my minor hockey, all the way into midget. The kids I grew up with from an early age are still the ones I hang out with during the summer now, playing golf and having fun; my best friends are still the guys I played novice hockey with,,” Brunette said.
Brunette has a very close relationship with his parents and two siblings.
“My parents have worked very hard to earn a lifestyle that allows them to spend time with us and be an important part of our lives. My Dad is a police officer, and he’s strict, but he’s certainly not over the top. He’s the one that introduced me to hockey at a young age, and I’ve always loved it. My mom is a nurse by training and was involved in doing a lot of the COVID testing in town, but she’s been thankfully transitioning to other roles. I really enjoy spending time with all my family.”
Recent Hockey Highlights
The last two seasons have not played out as hoped for Brunette.
“Two seasons ago, I was playing for Carleton Place, in the CCHL, but when COVID closed Ontario, I was moved to Powell River. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find willing opponents for exhibition games, so we ended up practicing the whole year, until the BCHL pods were thankfully created in the spring of 2021. I moved on to Waterloo, in the USHL, last season, but unfortunately, injuries limited me to just 15 games. I haven’t played nearly the number of games that I need or want to over the last two years. I can’t wait to get this season started.”
“To date, my favourite hockey experience was in my final year of Major Midget hockey. My North Bay buddies and I had been playing together from a very young age, and we had decent success, but our final Midget year was amazing. We had a new coach, who brought some new life and ideas to our team, and we managed to make it all the way to the Ontario Major Midget finals. We ended up losing to the favoured Toronto Young Nationals program, but we had a terrific run for a program with such a small population base.”
Being a Vee
“I am so excited to get to Penticton. I am healthy and hungry to play some games. When I was in Powell River, I heard so many great things about the team and the organization, but we never had the opportunity to travel to Penticton. I’m really looking forward to seeing the town, and walking into the arena. I want to be an important part of continuing the success the team has had in recent years. I think Vees’ fans will enjoy my two-way game and my physicality.”