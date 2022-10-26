In an effort to curb some youthful enthusiasm, the Penticton Vees have introduced new entry policies for kids attending games at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
What isn’t changing is free tickets for children and students ages 18 and under, courtesy of Peters Bros. Construction.
Going forward, though:
• All children/students must enter through Gate 1 (main entrance) of the SOEC.
• All children/students must present photo identification (student ID, driver’s license, etc.) to receive a game ticket at the Valley First Box Office and to enter the venue on game night.
• Children/students in Grade 8 or lower must be accompanied by a parent/guardian throughout the game.
“These changes come into effect immediately and are a result of an increase in youth attendance and activity at Vees’ home games,” the club said in a press release.
“The Vees and SOEC are committed to providing a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable game experience for all fans and participants. The children and student entry policies and fan code of conduct are designed to set clear expectations and create an environment that is enjoyable for all.”
The new policy went into effect ahead of Wednesday night’s match against the Cranbrook Bucks.
The Vees are in West Kelowna on Friday, then return home Saturday night to host the Trail Smoke Eaters.
Earlier on Wednesday, the club announced ex-Vee and retired NHL’er Duncan Keith, along with former broadcaster Al Formo, will be inducted into the Vees’ Ring of Honour on Nov. 23.
Their names will be added to the 15 others that currently make up the Ring of Honour, which recognizes deep contributions to the Vees.