Kaeden Lane turned aside each of the 19 shots he faced in his sixth shutout of the season and 11th of his BC Hockey League career as the Penticton Vees earned a 4-0 victory over the Vernon Vipers on Sunday evening at Kal Tire Place.
In a game that took a bit of time for the teams to find their flow to the action before the Vipers had the first opportunity of the game, throwing a puck on goal that got through the glove side of Vees goaltender Kaeden Lane with Frank Djurasevic swatting the puck away from the goal line to keep the game scoreless in the opening ten minutes of the 1st period.
Djurasevic pulled a goal away from the goal line and found the back of the net at the other end with his 5th goal of the season to give the Vees the opening strike of the game. Braden Doyle made a strong play to protect the puck at the left point and left it to Djurasevic who found the back of the net through traffic at the 11:59 mark of the 1st period to push Penticton ahead 1-0.
1:09 later, Owen Simpson added the second goal of the period from the blue line to give the Vees a 2-0 lead. A shot from the right point by Ryan Hopkins went wide of the goal before Simpson threw the puck on goal that went off of the body of a Vernon defender and over the blocker shoulder of Vernon netminder Roan Clarke for his 4th goal of the season and gave the Vees a 2-0 lead at the 13:08 mark of the opening period.
The Vees carried their play into the second period, outshooting the Vipers by a 7-3 margin in the middle frame and were inches away from getting ahead by three goals as Adam Eisele narrowly missed a chance. Eisele got fed a pass from the right wing as he cut to the front of the net and went from his forehand to his backhand with the shot going over the blocker shoulder of Clarke, clanging off the crossbar and left post and staying out of the net.
Stefano Bottini got the Vees ahead by three goals at the 15:28 mark of the middle frame with his 11th goal of the season. Jackson Nieuwendyk laid a nice pass through the neutral zone on his backhand to spot Bottini racing down the right-wing as he made his way to the face-off circle and sent a low shot past the blocker side of Clarke to push the Vees ahead by a 3-0 score in the later stages of the period.
The third period saw the Vees not surrender much inside of the defensive zone, allowing a total of 4 shots on goal in the final 20 minutes of play while a five-on-three power play added insurance to the Vees lead. Aydar Suniev had a shot that was blocked down at the front of the net before Eisele was able to get his stick free and sling the puck past the glove side of Clarke for his 9th goal of the season at the 3:39 mark of the 3rd period to give Penticton a 4-0 lead.
From there, Kaeden Lane and the Vees stood tall to collect the shutout win with Lane turning aside each of the 19 shots thrown his way. It was the 6th shutout of the season for Lane, who leads the league in that regard, and his 11th career shutout which places him solely in 2nd place on the All-Time BCHL Shutout List, one behind Michael Gartieg for the record.
Lane also earned his 27th win of the season with his 19 save effort while Roan Clarke made 24 saves on 28 shots in his 12th loss of the season.
--
FINAL SCORE: 4-0 Vees
SHOTS ON GOAL: 28-19 Vees
VEES PP: 1/5
VEES PK: 3/3
3 STARS:
1) Stefano Bottini (1-0-1)
2) Kaeden Lane (19-save shutout)
3) Beanie Richer (0-0-0)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Ayden Third (0-0-0)
Attendance: 1,757
--
The Vees (36-7-0-2) remain away from home for a Wednesday night matchup against the Merritt Centennials (3-36-2-1) at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with the game being broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed online at BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 PM.