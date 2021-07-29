Vees Scouting Report
Name: Dane Montgomery.
Height: 5’9
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: Forward
Shot: Right
Home: Grand Forks, North Dakota
Age: 19
COACHING REPORT
“Dane is a going to be a complete hockey player for us this season, he can excel in all special teams situations, is a good skater, competes and is very intelligent. A captain for his USHL team last season, we expect Dane to compliment Fin Williams as part of our leadership group.”
Player Background
Grand Forks, North Dakota is a hockey town. Dominated by the University of North Dakota and its legendary hockey team, kids dream about one day being a Fighting Hawk.
"My younger brother and I would go into the basement, and play showdown, winning games as part of UND, said Montgomery. “I always wanted to play for them, and when other schools would approach me about playing for them, I would immediately thank them, but tell them that I wanted to play UND more than anything.”
Montgomery’s family includes four brothers, all played hockey.
“My youngest brother is playing in the USHL, my second oldest brother is playing Division III college, and my oldest is now done after having playing college club hockey. My family just loves the sport, including my mom, who’s probably the loudest voice in every hockey rink she enters.”
While there’s a lot of support for Dane at home, it’s another member of the family that he most looks up to.
“My grandpa is the ultimate man, he will do anything for anyone and he always makes sure that others are taken care of before himself. He has a big family but will drop anything for any of them. He has always came to watch me play hockey, and I always receive a ‘good luck’ text and a ‘good game’ text afterwards.”
An added benefit for the coming year for Montgomery is that he will be close to his favourite NHL team.
“I’ve been cheering for the Vancouver Canucks because of Troy Stecher and Brock Boeser, they were both guys I got to watch a lot when they played at UND and they were always fun to watch.”
Recent Hockey Highlights
In what was a bit of a tough year for his team, missing the playoffs, Montgomery had several positive memories last season.
“I played in the USHL for the Waterloo Black Hawks. My favourite moment was beating the top team in the league, Chicago, in overtime. One of my teammates scored his first goal in two years to win the game for us.”
“My favourite hockey moment to this point was getting to play for Team USA at the under-17 Five Nations tournament. The most exciting game was actually our first exhibition game against the host country, Hungary.
“We ended up winning the game 7-1, but the full arena went completely berserk when they scored their lone goal — it was such a great atmosphere.”
Being a Vee
When asked about being a Vee this season,”The thing that appeals to me the most is the development players from the program have shown. Vees move onto their college or professional careers, and are ready and make an impact immediately. I think the fans will appreciate my hard work, they will see how much I care about the game and winning.”
—
The Vees will begin their 2021/22 season on Friday, Oct. 8 in renewing a historic rivalry against the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Season tickets for the upcoming campaign are now available to purchase with ticket packages available for as low as $9 per game. Laura Carleton by phone at 250-493-8337, ext. 4 as well as email: laura@pentictonvees.ca