Members of the Summerland Golf and Country ladies’ club competed Tuesday in the annual Dorothy Olive Franklin Memorial Tournament.
Club across B.C. hosted local tournaments to honour Franklin’s contribution to women’s golf at the provincial and national levels.
Proceeds from the event are used to help send promising junior girls to out-of-town tournaments.
Local winners of the low gross/low net game were:
First flight, low gross: Helen Pybus (92); Carol Mulligan (92 countback). First flight, low net: Vijai Vaagen (75); Christine Haessig (77).
Second flight, low gross: Pat Stohl (107); Diana Leitch (111). Second flight, low net: Betsy McAndrew (78); Norma Chambers (78).