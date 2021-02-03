Unauthorized Australia Day celebrations in privately owned group housing could be responsible for new COVID-19 cases at Big White, resort officials say.
Five new cases of COVID-19 have been added to the Big White cluster, bringing the total to 231, Interior Health says.
Of the known cases, 145 people either live or work at Big White. All but 16 of the 231 people who are associated with the cluster have recovered, and the rest are in self-isolation. No one has been hospitalized.
Testing for COVID-19 will continue at the resort this week, as will public health inspections to ensure compliance with relevant protocols.
“The risk remains low for families and individuals visiting Big White who follow public health guidance,” IH said in a Tuesday release. “In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering.”
The resort is owned by an Australian and it employs many people from that country who come here on work visas. In past years, almost 40% of Big White’s total workforce of about 1,400 full- and part-time employees came from Australia.
Last Tuesday was Australia Day, the country’s national day of celebration, and Big White Resort officials say Interior Health stepped up its testing as a result.
“The new cases could be linked to the fact that Interior Health tested twice last week in response to unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings,” Big White said in a email to all season pass holders. “Positive cases continue to stem from privately managed group housing.”
While Big White provides on-mountain housing for many of its employees, others live together in privately owned condominiums they rent all winter.
Big White has said cancelling accommodation reservations made by people who live outside the Central Okanagan has cost the resort $7.3 million in lost revenue, a figure that doesn’t include losses sustained by privately owned restaurants and shops, or rental revenue foregone by owners of privately owned condos.
In late January, occupancy at Big White-owned properties was 15% compared to 87% at the same time last year. Mid-week ski visits are down by 84%.
On Friday, the public health order issued by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry that advises against non-essential travel outside of B.C., as well as between different regions of the province, is set to expire.
The order also prohibits social gatherings at private residences, worship services, and certain types of adult sports. Previous health orders have been extended by the government.
“We are anxious to hear the latest from Dr. Bonnie Henry on February 5, and once we have a better idea of what travel and tourism is going to look like over the next few months, we’ll be able to adjust our COVID-19 protocols as necessary to accommodate provincial travellers,” Michael J. Ballingall, Big White’s senior vice-president, said in the email to season passholders.