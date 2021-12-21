The BC Hockey League unveiled their Three Stars of the Week in the final week ahead of the holiday break which included Penticton Vees forward and Captain Fin Williams named 2nd Star of the Week.
Williams, 18, earned five points over the course of the Vees two-game week, including a two-goal, two-assist effort in a 6-0 triumph over the Vernon Vipers on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The North Vancouver, BC native followed that up by adding a goal in Saturday night’s contest against the West Kelowna Warriors.
The University of Michigan commit now sits 5th in the league in scoring with 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points on the campaign. Williams is tied for 2nd in the league in assists with his 23 while holding onto the 2nd spot in team scoring, trailing only forward Luc Wilson, who has 37 points on the season.
The Vees (20-3-0-1) have the next week and a half off for the holiday break before returning for a matchup against the West Kelowna Warriors (15-9-0-0) once again at Royal LePage Place on Wednesday, December 28th. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with the game being broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed on BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 PM.