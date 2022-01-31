The Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) announced today that tickets for the 2022 CSSHL Western Championships will go on sale Thursday, February 3, 2022. The event takes place March 8-20, 2022 in Penticton, B.C. and will see champions crowned in all six CSSHL Western Divisions.
This will be the first time since the 2019/20 season that the CSSHL will run its Western Championships, and the sixth time the City of Penticton has hosted the event. This event provides CSSHL member programs and its staff and student-athletes, aged 13-18, with valuable opportunities and experience.
“We are excited to once again have Okanagan Hockey Group partner with Spectra to bring the CSSHL Western Championships back to Penticton for the first time since March 2020,” said Kevin Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer of the CSSHL. “The support we receive from the City of Penticton, Travel Penticton, and the Western Hockey League allows us to put on a first-class event that highlights the very best in education-based hockey, while providing a great championship atmosphere and experience for our member programs to conclude their seasons.”
Tickets are available online at www.valleyfirsttix.com and in person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC), open Monday through Friday, 10:00AM to 4:00PM. Tickets are $20 for a day pass and $50 for a full tournament pass. Admission for spectators 18 years of age and younger is free.
The majority of games will take place at the Okanagan Hockey Training Centre, Memorial Arena and South Okanagan Events Centre, along with a small amount of games in Summerland.
The CSSHL and all participating parties will continue to follow COVID-19 safety plans and measure of all facilities and local governments to ensure the safety of all of those involved.