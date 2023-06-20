This past weekend, Lakeshore Racquets Centre in Summerland celebrated 50 years of the Greenwood Cup doubles tennis tournament.
Originally the tournament was held at the Peach Orchard tennis courts in the 1970s and sponsored by Greenwood Forest Products owners, Joe and Bess Dobi. Joe and Bess continued their support throughout their lives and they were the driving force behind establishing the Lakeshore Racquets Club in 1977.
The children of Joe and Bess continue to support the tournament and help keep the Dobi legacy alive.
The tournament committee thanks Lunessence winery in Summerland and Stag’s Hollow winery of Okanagan Falls for their generous donations, as well as the District of Summerland and the many volunteers.
The following is a list of winners;
Men’s A winners: Spencer McIntosh, Kelowna, Ben Thompson, Kelowna
Men’s A runners-up: Jerry Reinhardt, Vernon, Gary Edwards, Armsrong
Women’s A winners: Christine Schwarz, Penticton, Vera Bryan, Penticton
Women’s A runners up: Deb Hall, Penticton, Kim Kopp, Penticton
Women’s A consolation: Kersten Grant, Penticton, Charlene Rhode, Penticton
Men’s B winners: Kees Den Otter, West Kelowna, Bill Poirier, Kamloops
Men’s B runners-up: Doug Holmes, Summerland, John Mott, Summerland
Women’s B winners: Wendy Hulko, Kamloops, Dale Goodman, Kamloops
Women’s B runners-up: Linda Elia, Summerland, Cathy Ingram, Summerland