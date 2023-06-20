This past weekend, Lakeshore Racquets Centre in Summerland celebrated 50 years of the Greenwood Cup doubles tennis tournament.

Originally the tournament was held at the Peach Orchard tennis courts in the 1970s and sponsored by Greenwood Forest Products owners, Joe and Bess Dobi. Joe and Bess continued their support throughout their lives and they were the driving force behind establishing the Lakeshore Racquets Club in 1977.

The children of Joe and Bess continue to support the tournament and help keep the Dobi legacy alive.

The tournament committee thanks Lunessence winery in Summerland and Stag’s Hollow winery of Okanagan Falls for their generous donations, as well as the District of Summerland and the many volunteers.

The following is a list of winners;

Men’s A winners: Spencer McIntosh, Kelowna, Ben Thompson, Kelowna

Men’s A runners-up: Jerry Reinhardt, Vernon, Gary Edwards, Armsrong

Women’s A winners: Christine Schwarz, Penticton, Vera Bryan, Penticton

Women’s A runners up: Deb Hall, Penticton, Kim Kopp, Penticton

Women’s A consolation: Kersten Grant, Penticton, Charlene Rhode, Penticton

Men’s B winners: Kees Den Otter, West Kelowna, Bill Poirier, Kamloops

Men’s B runners-up: Doug Holmes, Summerland, John Mott, Summerland

Women’s B winners: Wendy Hulko, Kamloops, Dale Goodman, Kamloops

Women’s B runners-up: Linda Elia, Summerland, Cathy Ingram, Summerland

Recommended for you