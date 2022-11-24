With their team down a pair after the first period, the Nadeau brothers went to work and lifted the Penticton Vees to a 5-3 win at home Wednesday night against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and extended the club’s winning streak to 21 games.
Bradly Nadeau and Aydar Suniev both netted a pair, while Josh Nadeau had the other Vees’ markers. Suniev added three assists for a five-point night.
Luca Di Pasquo earned the win in the Vees’ crease with an 18-save performance to run his record to 15-0 on the season. His club is still undefeated to start the 2022-23 B.C. Hockey League regular season.
But the streak looked to be in peril for the first half of Wednesday’s contest.
The Vees trailed 3-1 with just under four minutes left in the second period, before Bradly Nadeau scored twice in a two-minute span to draw even. Suniev took care of the rest in the third period.
Suniev now has 11 points in his last three games and is second overall in the B.C. Hockey League scoring race with 35 points. Top spot is shared by the Nadeau brothers, who each have 45 points.
Just prior to puck drop, the Vees inducted former broadcaster Al Formo and ex-NHL’er Duncan Keith into the club’s Ring of Honour at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Heading into a weekend trip to Vancouver Island, the Vees have a 14-point cushion atop the Interior Conference standings and a 10-point lead atop the league standings.
They visit the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (9-9-1-1) on Friday night and Power River Kings (6-11-1-2) on Saturday night.
The West Kelowna Warriors (12-5-2-0) are on the road this coming weekend for a two-game set against the Prince George Spruce Kings (12-6-1-1).
The Vernon Vipers (8-10-0-2) are home Friday to the host the Cranbrook Bucks (11-7-1-0) and Saturday to greet the Langley Rivermen (5-13-0-2)