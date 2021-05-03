With less than a week to go in the 20-game BCHL pod season, the Penticton Vees aren’t showing any signs of letting up on the two clubs they’re hosting at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Five different Vees lit the lamp this past Friday in a 5-1 decision over the Cranbrook Bucks, while three more Vees did the same in a 3-1 win on Sunday against the Trail Smoke Eaters.
Luc Wilson, with his team-leading 14th goal of the pod season, plus Ryan Upson, Tristan Amonte, Jacob Quillan and Ben Wozney all scored in Friday’s win.
Kaeden Lane stopped 25 of 26 shots to pick up the victory in net.
Lane then blocked 23 of 24 shots to earn the W on Sunday.
Devlin O’Brien, Wozney and Quillan, with his 10th of the season, were the Vees’ goal scorers in that one.
The Vees (15-1-0-1) were scheduled for a rematch with the Bucks (2-13-0-1) on Monday night.
Penticton’s final games of the pod season are set for Saturday, May 8, against the Smoke Eaters (8-9-0-0), and Sunday, May 9, versus the Bucks.
Wilson leads the Vees in scoring with 14 goals and 24 points, which left him in a three-way tie for third place in the BCHL scoring race as of Monday morning. Quillan and Liam Malmquist are next on the Vees leader board with 20 points each.
Lane is tops among all BCHL goaltenders in five major statistical categories: wins (13), goals-against average (1.22), save percentage (0.948%), shutouts (4) and minutes played (838).
And the Vees lead all BCHL teams in the overall standings with 31 points.
In the other Okanagan pod, the host Vernon Vipers (10-5-1-1) have earned 22 points in play against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (9-5-2-1) and West Kelowna Warriors (6-8-1-1).
The BCHL has not yet announced if it will stage playoffs.