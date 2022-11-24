On the heels of a successful $100,000 bonspiel that attracted some of the top men’s rinks from around the world, the Penticton Curling Club now has something else to cheer about.
One of its members, Cindy Curtain, is back home after helping Team B.C. to a first-place finish this past Sunday at the 2022 Canadian Masters Curling Championships in Winnipeg. Masters competitions are open to people ages 60 and up.
Team B.C. went 8-1 in tournament play before knocking off the host Team Manitoba by an 8-4 margin in the final game.
Curtain played third for Team B.C., which was skipped by Parksville woman Penny Shantz, who helped win gold for Canada in women’s curling at the 1988 Olympics, and rounded out by Shantz’s regular teammates.
While the two played each other regularly over the years, it wasn’t until last summer that Curtain and Shantz decided to team up.
The new rink gelled quickly and won the B.C. women’s masters curling title in March in Chilliwack to punch its ticket to the national event in Winnipeg.
Curtain credited her team’s success to its deep experience, which helped the players stay consistent on the ice.
She and the rest of Team B.C. will look to defend their title next year when the Canadian Masters Curling Championships are iced at Shantz’s home rink in Parksville.
It wasn’t the first time Curtain competed in provincial- and national-level events, having participated in club challenges and seniors (55-plus) tournaments across the country over the years.
She also curls three times a week at the Penticton Curling Club and has qualified for the B.C. Senior Curling Championships on a team led by skip Marilou Richter that will compete next spring in Langley.
It’s been an outstanding month for the Penticton Curling Club, which on Nov. 7 saw the team skipped by reigning Olympic champion John Shuster win the Nufloors Penticton Classic. The sixth-annual edition of the event featured a $100,000 prize purse and attracted 30 men’s squads, five of which were ranked among the top 20 in the world.