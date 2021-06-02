Rose Tweter fired a low-net 51 to win the Sweet Sixteen event during ladies’ club play on Tuesday at the Penticton Golf and Country Club.
A total of 35 golfers took part in the event, in which players throw out their worst scores on the front and back nine, less their full handicap.
The three best net scores in each division were:
Handicap 0-23: Rose Tweter (51); Marca McKenzie (56); Colette Berthelsen (57).
Handicap 24-29: Joan Eaton (52); Irene Henderson (59); Judy Hillier (61).
Handicap 30-plus: Sandra Reeves (58); Laurie Kadin (59); Donna Gregoire (62).