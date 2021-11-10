The Penticton Vees Hockey Club will honour one of its most prominent members of the team and within the community with a night in remembrance of Neil Jamieson on Wednesday, November 17th when the Vees take on the Merritt Centennials.
Neil was a large part of the fabric in the community of Penticton, making many contributions to the city and to one of his passions, the Vees. Jamieson was a fixture of the organization, being a part of the team’s ownership group and served as governor of the Vees.
Jamieson, born in Nelson, BC, had a keen interest in hockey, motor sports and classic rock. As a business man in Penticton, taking over his father’s insurance company in 1994, Neil sponsored many sports, arts and humanitarian projects, often doing so without any fanfare or publicity.
“Neil was always looking to help others in the community,” stated Vees President, General Manager and Head Coach, Fred Harbinson, “He was always behind the scenes helping build hockey and sports in general in our community.”
“He was a major influence in the success of our program the past 15+ years,” continued Harbinson, “He was a great friend to me and I miss him every day.”
‘Wicked Wednesday’s’ were an idea created by Neil that continues to be a theme night every Vees season. In honour of Neil, his name will be added to the 16th member of the Vees Ring of Honour. There will be a raffle to give away a car with proceeds going towards the Breakfast Club in Penticton. Tickets for the game are priced at $10 and are available for purchase at the SOEC Box Office as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com.