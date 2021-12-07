Already boasting the top netminder in the B.C. Hockey League, the Penticton Vees still managed to improve their depth in the crease this week with the acquisition of a new goaltender.
Mason Dunsford suited up for 23 games over the past two seasons with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League. He boasted a 3-9 record during the 2021-21 campaign alongside a 5.30 goals-against average.
He was acquired by the Seattle Thunderbirds over the summer, but never suited up for any games this season.
Dunsford, a 19-year-old native of New Westminster, has now been lured to Penticton, where he’ll help fill the gap left by injured backup netminder Colin Purcell.
“Unfortunately, Colin Purcell has had a health issue that we are hopeful he can overcome soon,” said Vees coach Fred Harbinson in a press release that didn’t offer any specifics.
“In saying that, we have the opportunity to add another talented goaltender in Mason Dunsford. We will carry three goaltenders for the remainder of the season.”
Purcell hasn’t played since Nov. 13 but boasts a 4-1 record with a 2.24 GAA.
Vees starter Kaeden Lane leads all BCHL goalies with 13 wins. His 2.05 GAA is fourth-best in the league, but tops among netminders who have started at least 10 games.
Penticton (17-2-0-0) returns to action tonight in Merritt against the Centennials (1-14-1-0), who won their first game of the season last Friday with a 4-3 overtime victory over Wenatchee.
ICE CHIPS: Vees forward Josh Nadeau has been named the BCHL’s second star of the week. The 18-year-old scored three goals and seven points in three games last week. He has at least a point in nine consecutive games and is third overall in league scoring with 16 goals and 28 points.