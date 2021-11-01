Mark MacMillan is off to a 2-0 start in his new career as head coach and general manager of the Summerland Steam.
The former pro hockey player signed on last week with the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League club and guided the Steam to a 5-4 overtime win Saturday at home against the North Okanagan Knights and a more decisive 7-4 win on Sunday against the Kelowna Chiefs.
MacMillan played six season of pro hockey – the last two in Denmark – and was drafted 113th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, but never played a game in the big league.
The 29-year-old Penticton native played two seasons in the B.C. Hockey League – including the 2010-11 campaign, when he carded 57 points in 40 games for the Vees – before spending four seasons at the University of North Dakota.
“The opportunity came up and obviously being local, and knowing Summerland and wanting to get into coaching, it seemed like the right time and a great opportunity,” said MacMillan in a press release.
“I think having those different experiences and going through a bunch of things in life can help me help younger players and share my experiences with them, what it takes to get there.”
MacMillan replaces Nick Deschenes, who parted ways with the Vees in October after steering the Steam to a 4-1 start.
Summerland (7-3-0-0) sits second in the KIJHL’s Bill Ohlhausen Division, two points back of the Osoyoos Coyotes (7-0-1-1). The Chief (6-4-1-0) are in third place, followed by the Knights (2-5-1-0) in fourth.