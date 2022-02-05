Penticton Vees won its seventh straight game with an 8-2 home-ice victory against Trail Smoke Eaters, Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Josh Nadeau scored a hat-trick in the victory and Adam Eisele a pair of goals plus an assist. Single markers went to Thomas Pichette, Bradley Nadeau and Ethan Mann. Braden Doyle had three assists.
Corey Cunningham and Zach Michaelis replied for Trail.
Kaeden Lane posted the win in net for the Vees stopping 13 of 15 shots. Trail used both goalies and collectively they made 35 saves.
The Vees led 2-0 at the end of the first and 4-2 after two periods.
The Vees return home Wednesday to face Vernon Vipers at 6:30 p.m.