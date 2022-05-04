Penticton’s dragonboat community is always looking for new paddlers (men and women). With local teams starting their season this week, there is an opportunity for everyone to try out the sport and join a team.
On Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m., there is a free “Come Try Dragonboat” practice at the Skaha Lake Park Boathouse. Participants will be taken out on the water and introduced to the basics of paddling in a dragonboat — all equipment provided.
For those wanting to learn more, there is an “Introduction to Dragonboat” lesson series. Lessons will take place Monday and Wednesday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m.. This course will run from May 16 to June 8, with the team racing in the Okanagan Super Sprints race on June 11 in Penticton. Registration is now available online at: PentictonDragonboat.com
For more information, call Don Mulhall at 250-488-3100 or email: admin@pentictondragonboat.com