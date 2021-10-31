The Penticton Vees got four goals from Bradley Nadeau, seven points from Brett Moravec and plenty of goal scoring to earn a 15-1 victory over the Powell River Kings on Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
16-year-old Bradley Nadeau kicked off the scoring with the first of four goals on the night at the 1:44 mark of the opening period, taking a rebound off of the shoulder of Kings netminder Zak Brice from a Brett Moravec goal line shot and batting the puck into the back of the net to give Penticton a 1-0 lead.
Nadeau collected his second goal of the contest at the 6:18 point of the 1st period after a terrific pass from his brother, Josh, who placed a perfect pass from the right face-off circle on the backhand of Bradley, who quickly moved to his forehand and beat a down-and-out Brice on his glove side for a 2-0 advantage.
Ethan Mann collected his 2nd goal of the season at the 9:07 mark of the opening frame with a snap shot from the left face-off circle over the glove of Brice before, 25 seconds later, Josh Nadeau added his 5th goal of the season on a redirection of a Bradley Nadeau pass and pushed the Vees ahead by a 4-0 margin in the opening 10 minutes of the game.
The 1st period hat-trick was completed by Bradley Nadeau at the 18:26 mark, his first career BCHL hat-trick. Brett Moravec fired a pass from the right side of the ice to the left as Nadeau squeaked a shot past the blocker side of Brice for his third goal of the night while Moravec collected his fourth assist of the game and the Vees were ahead by a 5-0 margin heading into the 2nd period.
Anthony Lucarelli got one back for the Kings 1:48 into the 2nd period but the Vees were not to be stopped, scoring four times in the period and growing their commanding lead. Luc Wilson scored his 6th goal of the season at the 4:06 mark of the 2nd period before Casey McDonald registered his 4th marker of the season on the power play at the 6:53 point of the middle frame to push the Vees ahead by a 7-1 margin.
On a night where the Vees had five players collect their first BCHL goals, Spencer Smith kicked that party off in the 2nd period with his 1st tally on a rebound at the front of the net at the 15:26 mark before Trevor O’Brien followed suite with his first goal of the season with just 30 seconds remaining in the period to make it a 9-1 Vees lead heading into the 3rd period.
Penticton added six goals in the 3rd period to cap off their scoring on an impressive night of offence as Luke Vardy produced his first BCHL goal at the 1:52 mark of the final period to give the Vees double digits and a 10-1 lead before Ryan Hopkins followed his lead at the 6:02 mark of the 3rd for his 1st BCHL goal as well.
In addition to dishing the puck, Moravec also secured his first goal in the league on the power play at the 9:54 mark of the 3rd period for his 1st BCHL goal as well, increasing the lead to 12-1 on a double minor in which O’Brien scored his second of the game on the same power play to make it a 13-1 game with the goal coming at 11:19.
The 16-year-old forward for the Vees was back at it again with his 4th goal of the night and 7th on the season, sending a shot over the blocker side shoulder of Kings goaltender Zak Brice before Stefano Bottini closed the scoring in the game with his 3rd goal of the season with just 45 seconds remaining and helped the Vees score a 15-1 victory.
Colin Purcell was very good in the game for Penticton, making 19 saves on 20 shots in his 3rd win of the season while Zak Brice started the game, making 4 saves on 8 shots and losing his 4th game of the season before Kenny Gerow stopped 18 of the 27 shots thrown his way in 41:33 of action before Brice came back in the game to make 4 saves on 6 shots.
---
FINAL SCORE: 15-1 Vees
SHOTS ON GOAL: 41-20 Vees
VEES PP: 3/4
VEES PK: 1/1
3 STARS:
1) Brett Moravec (1-6-7)
2) Bradley Nadeau (4-2-6)
3) Trevor O’Brien (2-1-3)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Stefano Bottini (1-1-2)
Attendance: 2,191
---
The Vees (7-1-0-0) will look to keep the offence going strong as they head to Vancouver Island for a pair of games, beginning with a matchup against the Nanaimo Clippers (6-3-0-0) on Friday night at Frank Crane Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with the game broadcasted on Bounce 800 Radio as well as BCHLTV.ca kicking off with the pre-game show at 6:40 PM.