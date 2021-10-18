Their undefeated record will be on the line when the Penticton Vees square off against the Langley Rivermen on Wednesday night at a B.C. Hockey League showcase event.
The Vees ran their record to 3-0 on Friday night with a 4-3 overtime win against the visiting Trail Smoke eaters in front of 2,486 fans at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Luc Wilson recorded his first goal of the 2021-22 season in dramatic fashion when he buried a wrist shot through traffic to lift the Vees to victory with just 16 seconds left in the extra frame.
Stefano Bottini, Bradley Nadeau and Josh Nadeau also scored for the Vees, while Teddy Lagerback, Garrett Valk and Zach Michaelis replied for the Smokies.
Vees netminder Kaeden Lane stopped 25 of 28 shots to collect the win, while his Trail counterpart, Evan Fradette, managed to stop 50 of 54 shots directed at him en route to being named second star of the game.
Most BCHL teams are now headed to Chilliwack for the five-day showcase, which is designed to give scouts easy access to the league’s emerging stars all in one place.
Up first for the Vees are the Langley Rivermen (3-0-0-1) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. start Thursday against the Surrey Eagles (1-3-0-0) on Thursday.
ICE CHIPS
Four women made history on Sunday as the first all-female crew to work a Canadian junior A game.
Grace Barlow and Megan Howes worked as referees, while Melissa Brunn and Colleen Geddes served as linespersons for the matchup between the Surrey Eagles and Langley Rivermen.
The BCHL has had female officials in the past, but this was the first time an entire crew was made up of women.