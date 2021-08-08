Counting the two best net scores per hole, this week’s winning team in the Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League featured the talents of Michel Perrault, Harvey Mitchler, Bob Dickeson and George Carswell. The team scored 91 points.
Second place with 89 points went to Charles Lay, Glenn Steinke, Don Michiel and Dave Cain.
Third place with 88 points was the team of Glen Brennan, Bruce Hammond, Pat Witzaney and Sandy McDowell.
Fourth spot with 87 points was Dennis Glasscock, Gord Young, Ken Blower and Terry McKay.
Ten players shared the deuce pot with Bruce Hammond scoring a pair.