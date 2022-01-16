Saturday night’s BCHL game in Wenatchee, Wash. between the Wild and Penticton Vees was postponed.
A post on the Wild’s team website said, “Due to travel issues for the Penticton Vees entering the United States after their five-day pause per BCHL COVID-19 protocols, the league has postponed their game against the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday.”
The Vees did not offer a comment on their team website except that the game was postponed.
Penticton is scheduled to travel to Prince George on Wednesday before returning home to face Merritt Centennials, Friday at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.