With the 20-game BCHL pod season now in the books, the league has polled coaches and podcasters in each hub city to come up with the award winners. There are no playoffs.
Two of the five pods were located in the Okanagan.
In Penticton, the Vees played host to the Trail Smoke Eaters and Cranbrook Bucks. In Vernon, the Vipers hosted the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and West Kelowna Warriors.
Drumroll, please.
PENTICTON POD
Most Valuable Player
Kaeden Lane (Penticton)
Lane was statistically the best goalie in the BCHL this year, finishing first in all major goaltending categories. His .951 save percentage and 1.13 goals-against average were both tops in the league, while his five shutouts were the most as well. The Burnaby native won 15 of the 16 games he played, leading the Vees to first place in the Penticton pod. After taking his first loss in his sixth start of the season, Lane reeled off wins in 10 straight.
Top Goalie
Kaeden Lane (Penticton)
No surprise here. Lane’s five shutouts were two more than the next closest goalie during the pod season and actually put him into the top-10 list of most shutouts in a single season in BCHL history, in a year where he only played in 16 games. After being the backup during the league's extended training camp season, Lane flourished in the role of starter in the pod where he became a workhorse for the team, starting in 16 of the Vees’ 20 games and playing the third-most minutes in the league.
Top Defenceman
Ryan Helliwell (Trail)
Helliwell was on loan this year from the Langley Rivermen who opted out of the pod season, but immediately became the go-to option on the Smoke Eaters’ blue line. He led all Trail defencemen in scoring with 11 points and his three goals and eight assists were also most among his team's blue-liners. Helliwell's best stretch came over four games from April 14 -19, when he had five points, including a one-goal, two-assist performance in a 5-3 win over the Cranbrook Bucks.
Top Rookie
Jacob Quillan (Penticton)
Quillan was the rookie leading scorer in the Penticton pod with 27 points in 20 games. That total also put him in a tie for seventh overall in league scoring and his 13 goals were tied for sixth in the BCHL. Quillan scored often during the pod season, but also seemed to find a way to make an impact when it mattered most, notching five game-winning goals which was tied for most in the league. Quillan, who is from Dartmouth, N.S., finished the season on an eight-game point streak, including two three-point nights over the final three games of the season. He is committed to Quinnipiac University.
Leading Scorer:
Luc Wilson (Penticton Vees): 29 points (14G, 15A)
Team Champion
Penticton Vees: 37 points (18-1-1)
VERNON POD
Most Valuable Player
Simon Tassy (Salmon Arm)
Tassy’s 18 goals in the pod led all BCHL players this season, while his 27 points put him in a tie for seventh in league scoring. The Montreal native went pointless in his first two games, but went on a tear after that, piling up at least a point in 14 of his next 18 games. The highlight of his season came in an April 18 game against the West Kelowna Warriors when he had a hat trick, including the game-tying goal in the final minute, and added an assist in a 6-5 Silverbacks win. His strong play didn’t go unnoticed as he committed to Minnesota State University earlier this month.
Top Goalie
James Porter Jr. (Vernon)
Porter Jr. started 14 of his team’s 20 games in the pod and was as consistent as could be, ending his season with a 9-3-2 record to lead the Vipers to first place in the Vernon Pod. His .918 save percentage and 2.38 goals-against average were both tops in his pod, as were his two shutouts. The 21-year-old from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, saved his best for last, allowing just five goals over his final three starts, all resulting in Vipers’ wins, which led to the team clinching top spot. Porter Jr. will play at Grant MacEwan University next year.
Top Defenceman
Hunter Sansbury (Salmon Arm)
Sansbury led all Silverbacks defencemen in points with 13 on the season and his 11 assists were third-most among all teammates. In his second year in the league, the 20-year-old continued to make strides and earned a leadership role, being named team captain before training camp in the fall. Sansbury chipped in offensively on a consistent basis, putting up seven assists over an eight-game stretch from Apr. 17 to May 1. He is committed to Sacred Heart University next season.
Top Rookie
Noah Serdachny (Salmon Arm)
Serdachny made an immediate splash in his first season in the BCHL, leading all rookies in assists with 18 and finishing fourth overall in rookie scoring with 24 points. He formed a line with Vernon Pod MVP Simon Tassy and teammate Sullivan Mack that was one of the deadliest combos in the league. Serdachny was productive from puck drop on opening night and carried that through the entire season. He began his campaign and his BCHL career riding a six-game point streak, putting up nine points over that stretch, and went on to produce at least a point in 14 of his 20 games this year.
Leading Scorer
Simon Tassy (Salmon Arm): 27 points (18G, 9A)
Team Champion
Vernon Vipers: 28 points (13-5-1-1)