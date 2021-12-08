Best known for its youth camps, Lake City Basketball is now expanding into a men’s recreational league, which is set to begin play Jan. 5 at Unisus School in Summerland.
"When I first came to Penticton in the mid-90s, there was a pretty successful men's league running, but within a few years, it fell apart," said Lake City director Chris Terris in a press release.
"Over the last few years, we've had more and more dads of players in our youth programs asking about the possibility of us organizing something for them, so we've decided to see if we can get a league going this winter."
Space is limited to four teams with a maximum of 48 players. The first session will be an open scrimmage format with players invited to one of two game times (6:30 or 8 p.m.). Lake City staff will use the scrimmage to divide players onto four balanced teams.
League play will begin the following week with each team getting 10 weeks of league and playoff games. All games will be refereed by certified officials. Players will also receive a Lake City reversible top for games.
All players must be double vaccinated to participate. All players must bring their proof of vaccination and picture identification to the first session. The cost per player is $249 plus tax.
Spencer McKay, a former Euroleague and Canadian national team player who's originally from Oliver, will act as the league commissioner.
"There's a surprising number of former university, college and high school players in the South Okanagan. We expect a pretty high level of play,” added Terris.
"The hope is to create a fun, competitive atmosphere where everyone involved, including game officials, enjoys the experience.”
For more information and registration, visit www.lakecitybasketball.weebly.com/mens-league.html.