In Riley Martin’s world the word “can’t” simply doesn’t apply.
Since a crippling motorcycle accident in 2009 that left him in a wheelchair, the Peachland resident has gone on to excel in everything from academics to sports.
His latest accomplishment was this month when he not only set a national swimming record, but accomplished something no Canadian in his disability class had done before, complete the 400-metre, individual medley.
At a special time trial in Penticton, the rookie KISU Swim Club member swam the gruelling, multi-stroke event in a time of 12 minutes, 37 seconds to the cheers of his teammates watching from the pool deck.
“So, first off when my hand touched the wall at the end of the swim, I was exhausted,” said Martin, 29, a Victoria law school graduate and former Canada Games wheelchair basketball star.
“Once it kind of settled in that, ‘alright the swim is done, I didn’t get disqualified, I actually did it,’ I was really proud of myself for getting that done.
“For me, it’s the challenge of overcoming and challenging myself is a big part of it, seeing how far I can take it.”
Especially impressive to his coaches is that Martin is just completing his first season of competitive swimming.
“Riley’s improvement curve has just been so deep, he learns his swims better and faster — it’s been amazing how quickly he has improved,” said KISU head coach Tina Hoeben. “We’re really looking forward very much to having him with the club.
“He’s been quite a character. We like having him around just in that he’s game for things, he just has a great attitude.”
KISU coach Naomi Antler has worked closely with Martin over the past season helping him along his way in the swim lanes.
“It’s a really big accomplishment for Riley and the first record of many,” said Antler. “He’s great, he’s super nice and probably the easiest person to coach. He’s super focused on improving and, for a coach, that’s the ideal situation,”
Martin only recently received his disability rating as a SM5 paraswimmer out of a scale of one to 10.
He became interested in swimming when he challenged himself to do the 2.1-kilometre Okanagan Lake Swim six years ago, something he has done several times since.
“I don’t have a lot of use of my muscles, but swimming uses all of them and in all the years since then I just used it as a way to work out and keep fit,” said Martin.
“After the last national basketball camps, I challenged myself to go across the lake, something I didn’t know I could do. But once I got to practising it was a fantastic feeling.
“Swimming is like a lot of other things in my life, to go full weight into it and to start training and competing in actual competition.”
Outside of his love of sports, along with his law degree, he has written his Master of Business Administration Degree exam and even managed to tuck in a few adventures as well.
That included a 20,000-kilometre North American solo road trip in his station wagon, bungy jumping (wheelchair and all), skydiving in New Zealand and getting his competition auto racing licence that he uses at Area 27 Motorsport Park in the South Okanagan.
For the future, he already has his eyes on international competitions including the 2023 Parapan American Games swimming championships in Chile.
What will it take for him to get there?
“Lots of training and it’s forgetting that I can’t. I think that’s something that applies to all aspects of my life,” he said after thinking a moment.
“I feel academics and sports for me is just getting back to living life as normally as possible and being as much a part of society as I can.”