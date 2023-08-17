Two athletes from the Penticton Track and Field Club travelled to Sherbrooke, Que., for the Legion National U18 and U16 Track and Field Championships held Aug. 11-13.
Legion Nationals is the premier event in Canadian track and field for U18 and U16 athletes.
Maverik Rahkola competed in the 1500-metre and 800m events on the U18 side, while Tyler Hvidston competed in pole vault, 200m hurdles and pentathlon on the U16 side.
On Friday, Rahkola found himself in a tough field of 1500m runners, yet managed to finish18th overall with a time of 4:10.46. On Sunday, Rahkola ran the 800m race in 1:57.96, which was about one second off his personal best. His time placed him 10th overall in the field.
On Friday, Hvidston competed in the pole vault and jumped a personal best of 3.2 m; good enough for fouth place overall. The next day, Hvidston set another personal best, running 28.40 in the 200-m hurdles for ninth overall – missing the final race by one spot.
In the pentathlon, Hvidston set another personal best, putting down a time of 15.37 in the 100-m hurdles. His time placed him seventh overall, but he sustained an ankle injury and was unable to complete the rest of the pentathlon.