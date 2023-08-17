Maverik Rahkola and Tyler Hvidston

Maverik Rahkola and Tyler Hvidston (with ankle wrapped) of the Penticton Track and Field Club pose for a photo last weekend at a national meet in Quebec.

 Special to The Herald

Two athletes from the Penticton Track and Field Club travelled to Sherbrooke, Que., for the Legion National U18 and U16 Track and Field Championships held Aug. 11-13.

Legion Nationals is the premier event in Canadian track and field for U18 and U16 athletes.

Maverik Rahkola competed in the 1500-metre and 800m events on the U18 side, while Tyler Hvidston competed in pole vault, 200m hurdles and pentathlon on the U16 side.

On Friday, Rahkola found himself in a tough field of 1500m runners, yet managed to finish18th overall with a time of 4:10.46. On Sunday, Rahkola ran the 800m race in 1:57.96, which was about one second off his personal best. His time placed him 10th overall in the field.

On Friday, Hvidston competed in the pole vault and jumped a personal best of 3.2 m; good enough for fouth place overall. The next day, Hvidston set another personal best, running 28.40 in the 200-m hurdles for ninth overall – missing the final race by one spot.

In the pentathlon, Hvidston set another personal best, putting down a time of 15.37 in the 100-m hurdles. His time placed him seventh overall, but he sustained an ankle injury and was unable to complete the rest of the pentathlon.

