The Penticton Vees Hockey Club is pleased to announce the acquisition of forward Brett Moravec (’03) from the Calgary Canucks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) in exchange for future considerations.
Moravec, 18, joins the Vees after two seasons in the AJHL, opening his junior hockey career with the Okotoks Oilers before spending last season as a member of the Calgary Canucks. The 5’10”, 176-pound forward finished second in scoring on the Canucks over the course of an abbreviated 2020/21 season, posting 4 goals and 8 assists for 12 points in 15 games and is a veteran of 65 career games in Junior hockey.
The Airdrie, Alberta native played his prep hockey with the Edge School, finishing second on his U18 Prep team in scoring during the 2019/20 campaign with 13 goals and 23 assists and 36 points over the span of 32 games. His strong play over that season led to his commitment to the University of Wisconsin and is the second Vee to be slated to join the Badgers after their Junior hockey career is complete, along with incoming forward Ethan Mann.
“I’m excited to join an organization like Penticton,” mentioned Moravec, “They have a great history of having great teams and move players to the next level. As a kid who has spent his summers in the Okanagan area, I’m really looking forward to living and experiencing the Okanagan all year long.”
The Vees would like to welcome Brett and his family to the organization, the South Okanagan and the City of Penticton.
The Vees will begin their 2021/22 season on Friday, October 8th in renewing a historic rivalry against the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Season tickets for the upcoming campaign are now available to purchase with ticket packages available for as low as $9 per game. Contact Director of Ticketing and Merchandise Laura Carleton by phone at (250) 493-8337 ext. 4 as well as email at laura@pentictonvees.ca.