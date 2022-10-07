Fourteen members of the 2008 B.C. Hockey League champion Penticton Vees will be in the house tonight as the current edition of the squad faces off against the Merritt Centennials (2-2-0-0).
The alumni, who will participate in a ceremonial face-off, include players Brett Hextall, Michael Guzzo and Devon Krogh, alongside general manager Scott Carter and assistant coaches Mike Needham and Aaron Wilbur.
“It’s great to see players and staff from the 2008 championship team come back; many of them I haven’t seen in 15 years,” said Fred Harbinson, the Vees’ current head coach, general manager and president, in a press release.
“It was an amazing season. That team really helped restore the pride of the organization which was so vibrant in the 60s, 70s and 80s.”
The as-yet undefeated Vees (4-0-0-0) are dubbing it “Thanks-Giving” weekend, as tonight they are set to announce their Vegas Giveaway season ticket winner, and Saturday they will announce five season ticket members who will win one or more of their season tickets back.
The puck drops tonight at 7.
Game time on Saturday against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks is 6 p.m.
Tickets are available at the SOEC box office or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.ca.