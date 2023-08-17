Trail racers all over Apex Mountain
Trail runners will be all over Apex Mountain on Saturday for the Peak Challenge event.
The fourth-annual edition of the event, which was staged previously at Big White Ski Resorts, is operated by Penticton-based Hoodoo Adventures.
Racers have two options: an 11-kilometre route with 600 metres of elevation gain that reaches one of Apex's three peaks, or a 32-km route with 1,000 metres of elevation gain that hits all three peaks.
The longer races starts at 8 a.m. and the shorter one starts at 9 a.m.
It will start and end near the Artisan Den Cafe in Apex Village, which will be open for spectators.
For more information, visit www.hoodooadventures.ca/peak-challenge.