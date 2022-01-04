A sixth-round draft pick of the L.A. Kings has signed on with the Penticton Vees for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.
Braden Doyle, a 20-year-old defenceman, had been playing his freshman year at Boston University, where he suited up for just eight of the team’s 19 games so far this season.
The native of Lynnfield, Mass., spent three seasons before that playing at the junior A level with the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League. He scored 12 goals and 57 points in 104 USHL games.
Doyle went 157th overall to the Kings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
In a corresponding move to free up an overage spot on the roster for Doyle, the Vees dealt 20-year-old defenceman Anthony Allepot to the Chilliwack Chiefs in exchange for future considerations.
Allepot, who played parts of four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before joining the Vees for the 2021-22 season, has a goal and 11 points through the first half of his B.C. Hockey League career.
Finally, the Vees have snagged another 20-year-old American to shore up their ranks for the rest of the season.
Adam Eisele, who hails from Minnesota, is just returning to hockey after recovering from an off-season injury.
The six-foot-one, 185-pound forward put up 43 points in 51 games for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the junior B-equivalent North American Hockey League in 2019-20, then notched eight points in eight games for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL in 2020-21.
Eisele is committed to attend University of Minnesota State-Mankato for 2022-23.