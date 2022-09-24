The Penticton Vees won their home opener in style Friday, dispatching the Trail Smoke Eaters 7-1 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
In front of nearly 3,000 fans, the Vees raised four more banners to the SOEC rafters in a special pre-game ceremony, including their 2022 Fred Page Cup championship. From there, they never looked back.
Brett Moravec scored not only the Vees’ first goal of the season, but the first goal across the entire BCHL just two minutes into the season. Moravec finished with a pair of goals and three points in a first star effort.
Josh Nadeau, Spencer Smith, Callum Arnott, Dovar Tinling, and Aydar Suniev also scored in the win. Josh Niedermayer had three assists and Mason Poolman and Brad Nadeau each had a pair of helpers.
Luca Di Pasquo was efficient in net, turning aside 21 of 22 shots to record his first BCHL Regular Season win. Trail’s Adam Parsons spoiled Di Pasquo’s shutout bid 13-minutes into the third period.
Cole Tisdale started in net for the Smoke Eaters but was replaced by Teagan Kendrick in the third period. Tisdale surrendered five goals on 34 shots in 40-minutes of work. Kendrick allowed two goals on 12 shots.
The Penticton man advantage was clicking on Friday, as the Vees scored three times on four power plays. The penalty kill was 2-2.
Moravec and Josh Nadeau scored in the opening frame to put the Vees’ up 2-0 after 20-minutes. Moravec tipped in a point shot 2:06 into the season and Josh Nadeau made it 2-0 in the final minute of the first period.
The game turned in the second, when the Vees were handed a seven-minute power play, after Trail’s Ethan Warrener was shown the door after a one-man fight. On that extended power play, Penticton scored twice and never looked back.
First, Spencer Smith made it 3-0 at 7:51, as ripped a shot stick side from the slot. Then, Moravec picked up his second of the game as he walked across the goal line and tucked the puck on the far side to make it 4-0 at 9:59. The Vees went back to the power play in the final minute of the middle frame and scored again.
Arnott scored his first BCHL goal with just eight seconds left in the second period. Ben Brunette tossed a slick, backdoor pass to Arnott who slammed it into an open net to make it 5-0.
In the final frame, Tinling and Suniev scored to put the finishing touches on the opening night win. Tinling made it 6-0 at 12:08 after a great cross-ice pass by Bradly Nadeau. After Trail made it 6-1, Suniev replied for the Vees 29 seconds later, on a solo rush to make it 7-1.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 7-1 Vees
Vees Scoring: Moravec (2), J. Nadeau, Smith, Arnott, Tinling, Suniev
Shots: 46-22, Vees
Vees PP: 3/4
Vees PK: 2/2
Three Stars:
- Brett Moravec
- Mason Poolman
- Bradly Nadeau
Attendance: 2,990
