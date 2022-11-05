The Penticton Vees win streak climbed to 15 games after their 4-0 shutout victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings, Friday at the SOEC.
Luca Di Pasquo recorded his first BCHL shutout, stopping all 20 shots he faced and was named the second star.
Bradly Nadeau and Aydar Suniev accounted for all the offence, as each scored twice. Bradly scored in the first and third periods and Suniev scored his goals in under two minutes in the second period. Josh Nadeau had three assists in the win.
It only took 49 seconds for Bradly to open the scoring in the first period. His older brother Josh was stopped out front, but Bradly was there to pick up the loose change for his 14th.
Late in the middle frame, Suniev scored twice in just over a minute and a half span. Suniev, who doesn’t turn 18 until November 16th, made it 2-0 at 14:19. Right off the faceoff, Billy Norcross fed Suniev for the one-timer in the slot. A couple shifts later, during a delayed penalty, he scored a goal of the year candidate.
With the Vees’ goalie out for the extra skater, Suniev picked up the puck in his own end, flew down the left wing, cut to the inside, then fired short side over the goalie’s arm to make it 3-0 at 15:57. An end-to-end rush capped off by Suniev scoring his second of the night and 13th of the season to make it 3-0.
Bradly finished off the scoring in the third, hammering a one-timer from the faceoff circle past the Spruce Kings’ goalie at 15:24. His 15th goal of the season.
GAME NOTES
Josh Nadeau recorded his 100th career point when he assisted his brother’s goal in the first period. Nadeau has 102 career points in just 69 career regular season games. Bradly extended his point streak to 15 games with his two-point effort. Suniev leads all BCHL Rookies with 22 points in 14 games.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 4-0, Vees
Shots: 44-20, Vees
Vees Scoring: B Nadeau (2), Suniev (2)
Vees PP: 0/1
Vees PK: 3/3
Three Stars
Aydar Suniev (Vees)
Luca Di Pasquo Vees)
Bradly Nadeau (Vees)
Attendance: 2,799
Next Game: Nov. 5th vs. Wenatchee Wild, 6:00 pm