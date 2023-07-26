Swimmers pushing themselves beyond expectations helped the KISU Swim Club to 11th spot at the Swim BC Provincial Championships in Vancouver recently.
“It was a good meet for KISU with a lot of best times and courageous swims and we were just shy of our goal of top 10,” said head coach Tina Hoeben.
“We had the 12th largest team at the meet and I’m quite happy with how the club performed.”
The KISU boys finished 13th with 407 points and the girls were seventh with 689 points, for an 11th overall finish.
A total of 612 swimmers competed in the championships.
KISU para-swimmers also continued their strong showing at the event.
Cam Chambers had two gold, three silvers and a pair of fourth-place finishes in the multi-class division, and Brea Duncan had a gold, two silvers and two bronze medals.
Four swimmers had either Canadian senior or junior championship new qualifying times: Hannah Rutten, Marlee Winser, Kyah De Mitri and Taryn Weatherhead.
Rutten had gold, silver and bronze medal finishes, and Winser collected three bronze medals in girls’ 13-14. De Mitri had a bronze in 15-16 girls.
Liam Wallich also won a bronze medal for the club in boys’ 17-plus.
Next up for the club is the Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships in Toronto, Aug. 1-6.
Representing the local club there will be Weatherhead, Winser, Rutten, Chambers and Jacob Brayshaw.