Big White Ski Resort will launch its 2022-23 season one week earlier than planned with Lara’s Gondola, the Plaza Chair and the Ridge Rocket Express Chair opening at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 17 and servicing runs until 3:30 p.m. The Gondola will close at 5 p.m. Members of the ski patrol are ready and posed for their annual group photo on Monday, above.