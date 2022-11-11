Announcements about the launch of cross-country and downhill skiing are arriving fast and flurry-ous. Last weekend’s two huge dumps of snow had everyone in the Okanagan industry reassessing their opening dates.
Big White Ski Resort was set to become the first downhill resort in B.C. to open on Nov. 17, its earliest opening since 2015-16.
(Since the announcement, Cypress Mountain Resort in West Vancouver announced it is opening today.)
As of Tuesday, 114 centimetres of snow had fallen bringing the village snow base to 62 cms. Seven days ahead of the scheduled opening, Lara’s Gondola, the Plaza Chair and the Ridge Rocket Express Chair will open at
8:45 a.m. on Nov. 17, servicing runs until 3:30 p.m. The Gondola will close at 5 p.m., said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice-president.
Tickets must be purchased online with a special promo code to receive the 50% discount available at BigWhite.com. The discount will remain in effect until a second detachable quad chair opens.
Silver Star Mountain Resort plans to launch its Nordic season two weeks ahead of schedule today after receiving more than 100 centimetres (one metre) of snow. Nordic trails are open 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Snowshoe trails will also open for the weekend.
“It was a warm fall but over the past two weeks, the weather changed suddenly and it didn’t take much for us to get buried in light, fluffy powder,” said communications manager Chantelle Deacon on Tuesday.
“Right now, our village base is at 82 cms with 106 cms at the top of the mountain. We haven’t seen so much snow this quickly and this early in years up here on the mountain.”
With the early opening, many mountain businesses will open early as well. Red Antler is open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily along with the ticket office, rentals and Evolve retail shop 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Silver Star is now reassessing its Dec. 2 tentative opening for downhill skiing and snowboarding. “If this winter weather continues, an early Alpine opening is definitely very likely,” said Deacon.
Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club opened for the season on Tuesday with a base of with 40-50 centimetres, said president and groomer Ryland Garton. “It is grooming very well with no rocks or sticks. Groomed trails will be marked on the Nordic Pulse ski tracker at kelownanordic.com but they will be from Summit to the main cabin. Both car parks are plowed.”
With more than 80 cm of snow since Nov. 5, Telemark Nordic Centre has finally caught up with its grooming and will open for the season today, said general manager Mike Edwards. “We have a large number of our trails groomed, track-set and in very good near mid-winter condition.”
Nickel Plate Nordic Centre opened on Friday, a bonus day to launch two bonus weekends.
“This is a full two weeks before our planned season kick-off. But with so much snow, it’s hard to hold back,” said marketing and communications manager Kevin Dyck. “The lodge and bathrooms will be open weekends only and closed throughout the week. We will be short-staffed so online ticket and rental purchases are greatly appreciated.”
Fulltime operations will still begin on Nov. 26, he said, but there is a CCBC race officiating course today. Adult programs are filling up quickly so register soon.
In Alberta, Sunshine and Lake Louise opened Nov. 3 and 4, respectively. Marmot Basin, Mt. Norquay and Nakiska are set to launch this weekend.
A total of eight nominations for the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club board of directors were received by the Nov. 4 deadline so president Ryland Garton declared the following eight people acclaimed: George Carr, Laurie Cole, John Davina, Gordon Fawcett, Tom Ferguson, Craig Lewis, Judy Lloyd and Lyle Nicholson.
Friends of Mission Creek Society will hold its annual general meeting at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday at the EECO (log building) in Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna. There will be refreshments/social from 6:45 to 7:10 p.m., then a welcome followed by a guest speaker at 7:30 p.m., says secretary Rhea Wiseman.
“John Van Dyk is one of the two co-chairs of the Joe Rich Forest, Trails and Watershed Sustainability committee. He is a semi-retired educator and long-time resident of Joe Rich. His dedication to the committee stems from his conviction that next to the lake itself, Mission Creek, including its watershed,
is the single most significant geological feature in the valley,” said Wiseman.
“His presentation, Joe Rich’s Well Kept Secret, will include what is happening upstream in the Mission Creek watershed and plans to turn a deferred logging area into a conservation area.”
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net