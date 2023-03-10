A big defenceman has committed to the Penticton Vees for the 2023-24 campaign.
Daniel Buchbinder, 18, is slated to join the club after completing his third season of high school hockey at Northwood School in Lake Placid, N.Y.
The six-foot-three, 195-pound defender has 38 points in 66 games this season.
“Daniel has developed a strong, two-way game at Northwood. His size and range will be extremely valuable to our back end next season,” said Vees president Fred Harbinson in a press release.
Buchbinder has already committed to the University of Massachusetts Lowell following his junior career.
The current crop of Vees (43-3-0-1) return to the ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre this evening to take on the Langley Rivermen (13-29-2-3) during Valley First’s Feed the Valley night.
Fans are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food items and cash for the Salvation Army food bank. Valley First volunteers will be on hand to collect the donations.
Everyone who gives will be entered into a draw to win a signed, pink Vees’ anti-bullying jersey, and there will be a raffle for tickets to the Bonnie Raitt concert Sept. 22 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The Vees will be back at it again Saturday night when the last-place Merritt Centennials (12-31-3-2) pay a visit.
The South Okanagan branch of the Grandmothers for Africa will also be at the game to conduct a silent auction of a Vees jersey signed by 37 members of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 squads.
The grannies will be accepting bids through the first intermission at a booth on the SOEC concourse.