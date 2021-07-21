The Penticton Vees can add another name of their alumni to the National Hockey League as former Penticton Panther Spencer Carbery was named the assistant coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced on Saturday.
Carbery, 39, may be making his NHL debut behind the bench but he is no stranger to professional hockey, being involved within the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) and the American Hockey League (AHL) since 2007. Carbery played for four different ECHL teams before making his transition to coaching in 2010/11 with the South Carolina Stingrays.
The Victoria native was at the helm of the Stingrays from 2010 to 2016 before taking on the position of head coach with the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League ahead of his move to the Providence Bruins of the AHL as an assistant coach and eventually made his way to being named head coach in 2018/19 with the Hersey Bears.
Carbery spent one season with the Panthers during the 2001/02 season, playing in 50 games while scoring 32 goals and 27 assists for 59 points before heading to the University of Alaska-Anchorage. Carbery played three seasons in the BCHL before heading to college.
Nadeau and the Vees will begin their 2021/22 season on Friday, October 8th in renewing a historic rivalry against the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Season tickets for the upcoming campaign are now available to purchase with ticket packages available for as low as $9 per game. Contact Director of Ticketing and Merchandise Laura Carleton by phone at (250) 493-8337 ext. 4 as well as email at laura@pentictonvees.ca.