MERRITT — The Penticton Vees used a two-goal performance from Luc Wilson to help them to their sixth straight victory in a 5-3 triumph over the Merritt Centennials on Friday night at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.
The Vees heavily dominated the shots on goal category in the opening period of play and were able to open the scoring at the 6:50 mark of the 1st period with Luc Wilson earning his 19th goal of the season and pushing the visitors ahead with the first strike.
Owen Simpson got the puck from a play below the goal line and spotted Wilson in the right face-off circle as he zipped a shot past the blocker side of Centennials netminder Jackson Baker to give the Vees a 1-0 lead, one of the opening 24 shots thrown on goal in the first period by Penticton.
The Centennials had a response and scored their first goal of the season series as captain Davide Patella pushed Merritt back in the game and tied things up at 1-1. Patella threw a puck to the front of the net from the right corner that went off a body at the front of the net past the blocker side of Vees netminder Carter Serhyenko and evened the score at 1-1.
Just 1:02 after that, Merritt was able to get ahead for the first time in the game as Ben Ward pushed the Centennials to a 2-1 edge. A pass from the right-wing was sent to the front of the goal as Ben Ward drove the net and slipped the puck past the blocker side of Serhyenko as the Centennials took their first lead of the season series against the Vees at the 15:05 mark of the period.
A minute and six seconds later, Wilson struck with his second goal of the game at the 16:11 mark of the opening period and capped off a four-goal frame between the two sides. Wilson cut to the middle at the top of the slot and ripped a shot off the crossbar and into the net for his 20th marker of the season and evened the game at 2-2 heading into the 2nd period.
The Vees took the lead once again for the second time in the game as Casey McDonald buried his 14th goal of the season to push Penticton ahead by a tally. McDonald took a Frank Djurasevic pass in the neutral zone and made his way into the offensive end and got to the slot before snapping a shot over the blocker side of Baker at the 12:07 mark of the 2nd period to make it a 3-2 game and stood as the lone goal of the middle frame.
The Vees added to their lead early in the 3rd period with a pair of goals in the opening 3 minutes of the frame, beginning with a strike from Jackson Nieuwendyk. Braden Doyle sent a puck from the right point to the slot as Beanie Richter redirected it to the net with Baker making a save before Nieuwendyk buried the rebound on the blocker side for his 7th goal of the season and a 4-2 advantage just 1:24 mark of the final period.
Adam Eisele kept the scoring going for the Vees with his 5th goal of the season at the 2:52 mark to push Penticton ahead by three goals. Josh Nadeau centered a pass from below the goal line with Eisele flying through the middle of the ice and pushed the puck past Baker to give the Vees a 5-2 edge.
A shot from the left wing off the rush by Jackson Krill for the Centennials got them within a pair of goals and concluded the scoring with the Vees on top by a 5-3 score and extended their winning streak to six games.
Carter Serhyenko made 23 saves on 26 shots in his 2nd win of the season while Jackson Baker stopped 50 of the 54 shots thrown his way in his 6th loss of the season.
FINAL SCORE: 5-3 Vees
SHOTS ON GOAL: 55-26 Vees
VEES PP: 0/5
VEES PK: 3/3
3 STARS:
1) Luc Wilson (2-0-2)
2) Braden Doyle (0-1-1)
3) Jackson Baker (50 saves on 54 shots)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Jackson Krill (1-0-1)
Attendance: 197
The Vees (27-6-0-2) return home tonight (Saturday, February 5, 2022) for the first time in two weeks and host the Trail Smoke Eaters (16-17-1-1) on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. with tickets available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com. The game will also be broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 5:40 PM.