The ladies’ league at the Summerland Golf and Country Club opened its safe, socially-distanced 2021 season this week using an odd-or-even format.
Janis Goll won the first flight with a score of 56. Diana Leitch was second with 62 and Lanette Graham third with 63.
Barb Oleschuck won the second flight with 59; followed by Betsy McAndrew in second with 64 and Norma Chambers third with 69.
With odd or even, the player chooses the score for the odd or even holes, doubles the result and subtracts one's handicap to calculate their final score.