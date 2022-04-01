The BC Hockey League announced on Friday the nominees for league awards with two Penticton Vees in the running for hardware.
Josh Nadeau was named a finalist for the Bob Fenton Trophy, given to the Most Sportsmanlike player who excels at the game. The University of Maine commit posted 40 goals and 32 assists for 72 points while playing in all 54 games during the regular season and added just 21 penalty minutes on his resume and only took eight minor penalties.
Nadeau is joined by Noah Serdachny of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Cameron Johnson of the Chilliwack Chiefs as finalists for the award.
Fred Harbinson has also been nominated for the Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy, handed out annually to the Coach of the Year. Harbinson guided the Vees to their 15th Ron Boileau Trophy in franchise history, finishing at the top of the BC Hockey League standings with a 43-8-1-2 record and collect their 10th consecutive Interior Conference Pennant.
Harbinson has been nominated alongside Alberni Valley Bulldogs bench boss Joe Martin along with Salmon Arm Silverbacks head coach Tyler Shattock.
The Vees will look to even their best-of-seven Interior Conference Quarter Final series against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Friday night in Game #2 of the series with the Smoke Eaters leading the series 1-0.