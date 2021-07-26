Members of the Penticton Vees have joined the rest of the hockey world in mourning the weekend death of a 20-year-old Minnesota native who was due to lace up his skates next season in the Peach City.
Mack Motzko was killed in a car crash Saturday night in a suburb of Minneapolis.
Although the Penticton Vees hadn’t yet publicly announced Motzko’s commitment for the 2021-22 campaign, head coach Fred Harbinson confirmed Monday he was indeed expecting the six-foot-one forward in his lineup this fall.
“It’s heartbreaking. It really is,” said Harbinson, also the club’s president and general manager, in an interview Monday.
“He was so bright and excited about this challenge and excited to come to Penticton.”
Harbinson has a deep personal connection to the Motzka family. Before joining the Vees in 2007-08, Harbinson served two seasons as an assistant coach under Motzko’s father, Bob, at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.
“I remember (Mack) running around the St. Cloud locker room as a little kid when I was coaching there,” said Harbinson.
“I was excited to help (Bob’s) son get to the next level, so to speak.”
Bob is currently head coach of the men’s hockey team at the University of Minnesota.
Harbinson said Motzko, a left-winger, was originally set to join the Vees for the 2020-21 season, but that plan was thwarted by the pandemic.
Motzko captained his Minnesota high school team and was expected to play a leadership role with the Vees this season while auditioning for a U.S. college hockey scholarship.
He put up 10 points in 29 games last season in two different U.S. junior leagues.
Citing local police departments, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Motzko was in the back seat of the vehicle that crashed. A 24-year-old man in the passenger seat also died. The driver, a 51-year-old man, was taken to hospital with critical injuries. Police believe speed and alcohol contributed to the crash.