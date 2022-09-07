Following a short summer break, members of the Penticton Golf and Country Club ladies’ group played a T’s and F’s format this week, counting scores only on holes that start with those letters, minus half their handicap.
In the 0-17 handicap group, Laura Mansell came out on top with a 34, followed by Karla Hewer (37.5) and Karen Gladish (38.5).
In the 18-25 handicap group, Jo-Anne Long won with a 34.5, while Judy Hillier (35) and Rose Tweter (38) were the runners-up.
And in the 26-plus handicap group, Elaine Vonck claimed victory with a 35.5, while Pat Fleming and Donna Gregoire tied for second place with respective scores of 36.5.