The foursome of Don Walker, Russ Walker, Bob Tamblyn and Joe Guy eked out a win in a team event during senior men’s play last week at Summerland Golf and Country Club.
The teams counted the best two net scores per hole. The winning group scored an 86.
In second place with an 85 by countback were Michel Perrault, Ted Gamracy, Frank Davie and Ken Bridgeman.
In a tie for third place with identical scores of 85 were the squad of Dave Carleton, Herb Williams, Gord Young and Terry Steinke, and David Overguard, Eamon Doherty, and Cary Herschmiller.
Six players shared the deuce pot with Bridgeman scoring a pair.