The champion

Brooks Lancaster, left and Kris Paul-Clark.

Brooks Lancaster of Penticton won his fifth Penticton Open posting a four-stroke victory over Gordon Fisher from Summerland with rounds of 67, 69, 67 for seven-under par score of 203. David Bywater Calgary was the low net winner. Pictured with Lancaster is Penticton Golf and Country Club professional Kris Paul-Clark.