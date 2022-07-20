Brooks Lancaster of Penticton won his fifth Penticton Open posting a four-stroke victory over Gordon Fisher from Summerland with rounds of 67, 69, 67 for seven-under par score of 203. David Bywater Calgary was the low net winner. Pictured with Lancaster is Penticton Golf and Country Club professional Kris Paul-Clark.
Lancaster captures his fifth Penticton Open
Special to The Herald
