Penticton Vees have advanced to the next round of the BCHL junior hockey playoffs following a 5-1 win over Trail Smoke Eaters, Thursday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Penticton wins the best-of-seven opening round series 4-1. Trail won the series opener before Penticton stormed back with four straight wins.
The final score didn’t do justice to how good this series was. Three of the five games were decided by one goal and the two games in Trail resulted in 2-1 wins for Penticton.
On Thursday, the Vees scored three times in the first period enroute to the lopsided win.
Bradly Nadeau, Stefano Bottini, Spencer Smith, Brett Moravec and Josh Nadeau scored in the win. Teddy Lagerback spoiled Kaeden Lane’s shutout bid with Trail’s lone goal of the game at 12:15 of the third period.
Lane was the winning goalie stopping 17 of 18 shots. Cole Tisdale made 35 saves in the loss.
Penticton outshot the visitors 40-18 including 17-5 in the third period.
The Vees’ next opponent along with playoff dates will be announced soon.