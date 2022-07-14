The Penticton Vees Hockey Club announced Thursday that forward Jackson Nieuwendyk has committed to Canisius College for the 2023-24 season.
Nieuwendyk, who turns 20 in September, completed his first season with the Vees and compiled nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points in 52 regular season games. The Dallas product had an impressive post-season run as he was fifth in team scoring with 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 17 games, as the Vees captured the 2022 Fred Page Cup.
Prior to landing in the Peach City, Nieuwendyk spent two seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Sioux City Musketeers.
Nieuwendyk comes from rich hockey bloodlines, as he is the son of Joe Nieuwendyk, who played 20 seasons and over 1,200 games in the NHL with five teams. Joe won three Stanley Cups and an Olympic gold medal. He was inducted in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011.
Season tickets are on sale for the 2022-23 season with rates as low as just $10 per game. Contact director of ticketing and merchandise, Amanda Lysohirka at: amanda@pentictonvees.com for more information.
Penticton Herald Staff