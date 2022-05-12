Penny Brown of Penticton fired her first lifetime hole-in-one. She aced the 125 yard, seventh hole of the Wow Golf Club with a five-wood. Her ace was witnessed by her husband Ron. The ball bounced once on the green and skipped into the hole.
