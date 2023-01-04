Brother act Josh and Bradly Nadeau of the Penticton Vees have been named the B.C. Hockey League’s top stars of the week.
Josh, 19, was named first star on the strength of a two-game set last weekend that saw him record seven points. That included a hat-tick and pair of assists in the Vee’s 9-2 win over the West Kelowna Warriors.
Bradly, 17, was named second star by virtue of his eight points last weekend, which included a goal and five assists against the Warriors.
Bradly leads the BCHL in scoring with 27 goals and 36 assists, good for 63 points. Josh is one point back with 21 goals and 41 assists.
Both brothers are committed to the University of Maine after junior hockey.
Their teammate, Aydar Suniev, is third in the BCHL race with 27 goals and 22 assists for 50 points total. Suniev, who leads all BCHL rookies in scoring, received an honourable mention for the week.
The Vees (29-2-0-0) hit the road this coming weekend for a pair of games in Prince George against the Spruce Kings (16-11-2-1).