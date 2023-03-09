Just when it seemed the end was near, the Penticton Under 15 Jr. Vees turned things around big time.
Facing elimination in the third game of the Tier 2 zone finals and down 4-2 to Vernon with just five minutes to play, things finally began to click.
Lincoln Bayer put the Vees within one and two minutes later Peter Forbes set up Rhys Haddad for the tying goal.
Ethan Boa then added the icing on the cake scoring the winner coming with less than a minute to play to secure the come-from-behind victory.
Finding themselves in third place, the Vees then met up with Kelowna in a fast-skating, hard-hitting affair, the two teams having already met a dozen times in the regular season.
Trailing again in the third period, this time 3-2, it was Ethan Boa who once again found the back of the net sending the game into overtime.
The extra frame was all Penticton and it was Clyde Willis getting the winner.
The victory set the stage for the championship game against the host Osoyoos team, the regular season league champs.
Osoyoos had handled the Vees quite handily in previous matches, but not on this particular day.
The Vees clawed back each time they got down and Chase Belanger made save after save to keep the team in the game, going on to win 6-4 and earn a trip to the provincials in Kelowna March 19-23.
Rhys Haddad had a hat trick in the final match.
—
Penticton’s U18 A team had a much similar road to the B.C. finals in their zone playoff series finding themselves in fourth spot heading into the semi-finals against Salmon Arm.
In that game, the Vees put it all on the line and the teams were deadlocked midway through the second when netminder Kaleb Humphrey assisted on Tannin Charters on the go-ahead tally.
The club’s battled back and forth in the final frame and in the end it was Brodie Kenney scoring the game winner in the 3-2 victory.
The B.C. finals are in South Delta, March 18-22.
—
One other local squad, the South Okanagan Knights female U15 team will also compete in their provincial finals March 22-26 in Kamloops.
The team finished undefeated in round robin play but lost to Kamloops in the final but still qualified to play in the provincials.
Team goalie Harper Stewart helped her team with a pair of shutouts in the first round series.
Players in the Penticton-based Knights are from West Kelowna to Osoyoos.
In another final, it was Team Cam, (named after Cam Keith, Penticton Minor Hockey Association vice president) winning 4-3 over Team Kiel (Kiel Gatenby, association president).
The annual event was designed to celebrate the young players’ time in minor hockey and as a thank you to the family, friends and community that supported them.
Grad players are from U18 recreation, U18 Tier 3, U18 Tier 2, the U18 female rec team and the U18 female Zone team.
Each player was able to invite a guest for the game that was played at the South Okanagan Events Centre.